No arrests made yet following murder of Grassy Park teen Mikyle Bruiners (17)

Mikyle Bruiners who had down syndrome was robbed and stabbed to death on his birthday on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The suspects who killed a teenage boy in Grassy Park have yet to be arrested.

Mikyle Bruiners (17), who had down syndrome, was robbed and stabbed to death on his birthday on Saturday.

His uncle and stepfather were also injured in the attack.

What was meant to be a celebration of his life ended in tragedy when Mikyle, along with his stepfather and uncle were stabbed.

The motive for the attack? A silver chain the teenager had been given for his birthday.

The slain boy's mother, Charlene said: “He was all dressed up and he had his chain on that he was given by his father who he met for the first time in 17 years.”

She's desperate for the killers to be arrested: “They must put them behind bars. This is murder, they can’t get away with it.”

Meanwhile, community leader Philip Bam wants more stop-and-searches as knife crimes are a serious problem in the community.

“There are far too many of these dangerous weapons around.”

