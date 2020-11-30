Newborn baby girl found dumped in open field in Delft

The baby was found covered in a brown jacket under a tree on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Delft police detectives are investigating the death of a newborn baby girl who was found dumped on an open field.

“We have opened an inquest case for further investigation. According to reports this morning, at about 07:30 members of the Delft police were called out to an open field and were shown the body of the newborn baby. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk.

Van Wyk said that the newborn’s mother was yet to be located.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Delft South African Police Service (SAPS).

