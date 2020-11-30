Mpofu asks Zondo to control Gordhan as cross-examination gets heated

Advocate Dali Mpofu is taking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on about his change of statements on meeting the Guptas.

Mpofu is representing former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane, who was granted permission to cross-examine Gordhan.

He asked Gordhan if he agreed that meeting the Guptas was one of the hallmarks of state capture in South Africa and Gordhan said that the circumstances must be taken into account.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is mediating a showdown between Mpofu and Gordhan.

Gordhan: "I disclosed it to you. If I wanted to hide it, I could have hidden it but I disclosed it, voluntarily."

Mpofu: You see chair, I ask you to please control this witness because if he's going to give unnecessary verbiage on top of the answer, then I'm going to be forced to interrupt him."

The sparring between Mpofu and Gordhan continues and this time it's about Gordan's change of statements on meeting the Guptas.

Mpofu: "When you did your first statement to the commission, you still had forgotten meeting the Guptas correct?"

To which Gordhan replied: "I'll check during lunchtime and come back."

Mpofu: "But when you did your second statement, you had been reminded you say?"

Gordhan: "As I say, I'll check during lunchtime."

But Gordhan was not taking the punches lying down.

"I don't think Mr Mpofu is helping this particular set of exchanges with throw away remarks like that."

Gordhan maintains that Moyane wanted him to resign so he could advance state capture.

