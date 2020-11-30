MKMVA's Maphatsoe warns of 'high risk of civil unrest' if Zuma arrested

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe told Eyewitness News that while the statement issued earlier was a mistake, the association remained concerned about the Zondo Commission going after former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe has distanced the association from a statement released by its spokesperson Carl Niehaus warning the state capture commission against filing a criminal complaint against former President Jacob Zuma.

Niehaus distributed the statement, telling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that it was ill-advised, unwise and perilous to lay a criminal complaint against Zuma.

Last week, Zondo asked the secretary of the commission to lay the complaint as well as to approach the Constitutional Court to see if it was possible to compel the former president to appear before him.

Maphatsoe told Eyewitness News that while the statement was a mistake, the association remained concerned about the Zondo Commission going after Zuma.

"If it ends up with the arrest of President Jacob Zuma, obviously as MKMVA we'll be very disappointed and we'll not allow that to happen. Secondly, there is a high risk of civil unrest if comrade Jacob Zuma is arrested because of the Zondo Commission."

