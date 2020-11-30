Man dies, families left homeless after Vrygrond fire

Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said they managed to extinguish the fire.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died in a fire in Vrygrond while several families have been left homeless.

Firefighters responded to the blaze earlier on Monday.

Several homes were destroyed.

Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said they managed to extinguish the fire.

“During the search operations, the body of a man was discovered inside one of the informal structures.

“No other injuries were reported and the scene was handed over to the South African Police service,” said Carelse.

