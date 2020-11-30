Knife crimes emerging as serious problem in Grassy Park

Parkwood teenager Mikyle Bruiners, who had down syndrome, was stabbed to death over the weekend in a robbery.

CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park community policing forum on Monday said knife-crimes were emerging as a serious problem in the area.

He was attacked and robbed of a silver chain - he'd been given for his birthday.

The boy's stepfather and his uncle were also injured.

Bruiners' mother, Charlene, is distraught: “It’s all about his chain. They took his chain and afterwards they fought with him and stabbed him. They also stabbed my husband and my brother.”

The forum's Phillip Bam has urged police to conduct more stop-and-search operations.

“When I personally go on the patrols early in the morning – the kind of knives you find on youngsters… they’re carrying those knives to protect themselves. But then as you know, it is then used to rob other people.”

