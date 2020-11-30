Gordhan warned to confine evidence to what he knows and not hearsay

Gordhan is being cross-examined by former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane.

JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson warned Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to confine his evidence to what he personally knew and not hearsay.

Gordhan is being cross-examined by former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane's lawyer.

He said that Moyane wanted him to resign as Finance Minister so that he could continue with the state capture project.

"Now outside of my knowledge there's of course information about various meetings with Bain & Company at Nkandla and elsewhere very much prioir to Mr Moyane's appointment at Sars and the implications that could be drawn on including, and this is again outside of my knowledge," Gordhan said before being interrupted and warned by Chaskalson.

"Mr Gordhan, I must ask you to confine yourself to matters within your knowledge because otherwise he evidence and the cross-examination may stray far beyond the bounds of what will be helpful to the commission," Chaskalson said.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry cross-examination of Minister Pravin Gordhan by Tom Moyane