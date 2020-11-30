Gordhan & Moyane to square off at Zondo commission

The minister previously told the commission that Moyane laid a criminal complaint against him to advance his own interest of state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane is finally getting his chance to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission of inquir y on Monday.

It’s been two years since Gordhan testified at the state capture commission where he accused Moyane of acting with malice when he took legal action against him.

Moyane took on Gordhan for approving the early retirement of Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and accused him of establishing the so-called Sars Rogue Unit.

Meanwhile, Gordhan wants Moyane to be held accountable for the massive failure of integrity and governance at the revenue service.

