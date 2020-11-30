Gordhan admits he has no proof Tom Moyane conspired with Hawks and NPA

Moyane’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, presented a transcript of a conversation at the state capture commission that he said proved that the minister was arrogant and racist.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday said he had no first-hand proof that former South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane worked with or conspired with the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) even though he said this in a recorded telephone conversation.

Gordhan conceded that his belief that Moyane advanced state capture was based on people who witnessed the meetings that Moyane attended.

Mpofu and Gordhan agreed that accusing people of state capture without proof was arrogance. And he went on to ask the minister about claims he made that Moyane worked or conspired with law enforcement agencies.

“The question is whether you have evidence to back up the statement you made that Mr Moyane was conspiring with the Hawks and NPA every other day?” Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked.

“Obviously not, it was a manner of speaking,” Gordhan said in response.

Mpofu then said: “I know that you say there was a conspiracy… that accusation it’s one of your wild accusations. You don’t have evidence.”

Gordhan accused Mpofu of not accepting that in that recorded telephone conversation Moyane never admitted that he was wrong.

Mpofu said that if Moyane spoke ill of a judge he was wrong, but that did not justify or excuse Gordhan’s alleged racism.

