Former CT noon gunner Dudley Malgas dies of COVID-19

The retired Chief Petty Officer was in the navy for 39 years and served as the noon gunner for 22 years.

FILE: Former Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas demonstrates the firing of Cape Town's noon gun on Signal Hill. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Tributes have been pouring in for Cape Town's long-serving noon gunner, Dudley Malgas, who has died of COVID-19.

He passed away on Monday morning.

The Chief Petty Officer was in the navy for 39 years.

Last year, EWN produced a video report on the city’s most iconic gunner, who retired in September last year after serving 22 years as the noon gunner.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Locked & loaded: after 22 years, Dudley Malgas fires noon gun one last time

