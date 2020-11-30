Families of 3 children electrocuted in PMB say deaths could have been avoided

The bodies of six-year-old Gift Dlamini and eight-year-olds, Ernest Dekwa and Buhlebuyeza Jili, were recovered from a stream, which contained illegal electric cables on Saturday.

DURBAN - The three children who died after being electrocuted in a stream in the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg have been described as well-behaved, with many community members saying their deaths could have been avoided.

It is understood that the children entered the stream for a swim without adult supervision.

The bodies of 6-year-old Gift Dlamini and 8-year-olds Ernest Dekwa and Nomagaba Jili were recovered from a local stream on Saturday. They died after coming into contact with an illegal electric cable. They apparently took a swim without adult supervision.

Dlamini’s mother, Sweleni, said that she believed that her son’s death could have been avoided if there were recreational amenities for children in the area.

“I am devastated by the loss of my son. I had hoped that one day he would grow up to become a doctor,” she said.

[WATCH] Sweleni Dlamini, mother of the youngest deceased is appealing to the municipality to give them RDP houses that she claims were promised to them.

Dekwa’s mother, Thabile, said that the incident was taking a financial toll on her.

“I would like my son to be buried back home in the Eastern Cape, but it’s expensive to take the body there,” she said.

An emotional Nomagaba Jili, the mother of Buhlebuyeza, said that she was still grieving the loss of her son.

“He was kind, he loved people, he was intelligent and obedient,” Jili said.

The bereaved families and community members criticised the Msunduzi Local Municipality, saying that the failure to provide adequate shelter contributed to the deaths.

