EWN Weather Watch: Warm day with showers for Gauteng, cool day for WC, KZN

Your Tuesday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG - It's a mixed weather bag being served up across the country for the first day of December with hot weather expected for the northern and north-eastern parts of the country with some showers also predicted for these areas in the afternoon. The rest of the country will experience cooler to warm weather, with the southern and south-western areas expected to see some rain.

GAUTENG

A partly cloudy and warm day is predicted for Gauteng, with some scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Johannesburg will see a high of 26° Celsius and Pretoria will top the mercury at 28°C.

WESTERN CAPE

The coastal areas of the province can expect cool weather with some showers in some areas while the northern parts are set for a warm day.

Cape Town is predicted to see a high of 20°C and George a high of 21°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

A partly cloudy and warm is forecast for the northern and western parts of KZN with the rest of the province predicted to have a cloudy and cool day. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon.

Durban is set for a high of 23°C, Richards Bay can expect a high of 25°C and Pietermaritzburg will top the mercury at 23°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

