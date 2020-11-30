Cher welcomes 'world's loneliest elephant' to new home in Cambodia

The plight of Kaavan - a 36-year-old bull elephant at Islamabad's dilapidated zoo and originally from Sri Lanka - sparked global uproar from animal rights groups, who launched a campaign to save him.

SIEM REAP - Superstar Cher welcomed "the world's loneliest elephant" to Cambodia Monday to begin a new life at a specialised sanctuary after the creature was rescued from grim conditions in a Pakistani zoo.

His cause was boosted by a spirited social media support from actress and musician Cher, who travelled to see him off from Pakistan and then to Cambodia to welcome him to his new home.

Kaavans journey to freedom from captivity in Islamabad to Cambodia will be a 2021 @SmithsonianChan documentary Help us build Kaavans forever home https://t.co/dzdl4Ew4gn @ftwglobal #KaavansJourney pic.twitter.com/iTxdzfndNB Cher (@cher) November 27, 2020

Wearing a black face mask, the Oscar winner was on hand at Siem Reap airport and waved excitedly at the plane after it landed around 2:30 pm (0730 GMT).

"I am so proud he is here," she told AFP, after greeting Kaavan through an opening at the base of the crate.

"He's going to be really happy here," said Cher, adding that she was hopeful his ordeal was over.

MAMMOTH UNDERTAKING

Kaavan's much-anticipated journey was "uneventful", said Amir Khalil, a veterinarian from animal welfare group Four Paws, adding he behaved "like a frequent flyer".

"Kaavan was eating, was not stressed - he was even a little bit sleeping, standing, leaning at the crate wall," he said.

Transporting an adult elephant by plane is no small task, and has only been undertaken a handful of times.

Helpers packed his trunk with 200 kilos of food to snack on during the seven-hour flight, while a tube system was installed in his transport crate aboard a jumbo Russian cargo plane to handle up to 200 litres of urine.

After Kaavan touched down, monks offered him fruit, chanted prayers, and sprinkled holy water on his crate to bless him.

He was then loaded onto a truck for the journey to Oddar Meanchey province where a wildlife sanctuary that houses other elephants will be his new home.

Cher followed behind in her own vehicle as Kaavan made his way through farmland and past the famous Angkor Wat temple.

"Cambodia is pleased to welcome Kaavan. No longer will he be 'the world's loneliest elephant'," deputy environment minister Neth Pheaktra said.

"We expect to breed Kaavan with local elephants - this is an effort to conserve the genetic fold," the minister told AFP.

YEARS OF CAMPAIGNING

Kaavan's journey is the culmination of years of campaigning from animal rights groups, who say the animal's behaviour in captivity demonstrated "a kind of mental illness" likely due to the zoo's woeful conditions.

In May, a Pakistani judge ordered that all the animals at the zoo be moved.

Upon hearing about Kaavan's freedom, Cher had tweeted that the decision marked "one of the greatest moments" of her life.

A team of vets and experts from Austria-based Four Paws has spent months working with Kaavan to get him ready for the trip - a complicated process due to his size and the amount of food needed en route.

The elephant also had to be taught to enter the four-tonne metal crate that was then secured in the belly of a mammoth Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane for the journey.

Four Paws, along with Islamabad authorities, also safely moved three wolves and some monkeys from the zoo. Currently, only two Himalayan brown bears, one deer, and one monkey remain.

