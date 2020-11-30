As festive season looms, Rasa calls for lockdown restrictions to be lifted

The restaurant industry, like many others, suffered huge financial losses during the hard lockdown earlier this year - with several closing down permanently.

JOHANNESBURG - With the festive season around the corner, the Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) on Monday said it wanted COVID-19 lockdown restrictions completely lifted.

Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts said the organisation was concerned about speculations that regulations could be tightened again as some provinces experience a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

“We certainly wouldn’t put ourselves at risk at any point in time to look at moving back to any level. It would be detrimental to the industry and we would never recover from it.”

The Eastern and Western Capes are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 infections - raising concerns among healthcare professionals.

There are now 787,702 coronavirus cases in South Africa - with an additional 2,563 cases reported in the last 24-hour cycle.

