ANC's MKMVA warns Zondo it won't allow Zuma to be arrested

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is chairing the commission, requested the secretary of the commission to lay a criminal complaint against the former president. The Zondo Commission is also seeking a Constitutional Court order to compel Zuma to appear before him.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has warned Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that filing legal charges against former President Zuma was unwise, ill-advised and perilous.

In a statement following last week’s national executive committee meeting released on Monday, the association said that it and many other South Africans would not take kindly to Zuma being arrested.

The MKMVA, which is made up of staunch Jacob Zuma loyalists, has once again placed his issues on the association’s agenda.

This time, warning the Deputy Chief Justice against his recent decisions to compel Zuma to appear at the commission.

In a statement, the MKMVA makes a series of wild claims, including that Zondo was being influenced by powerful foreign NGOs, the media and reactionary forces.

It described laying criminal charges as ill-advised and unwise, warning that it would not allow Zuma to be arrested.

What could be read as a threat, the MKMVA said that if the commission continued in this vein, a situation would be created which neither the commission or anyone would be able to control.

