Alleged axe murderer to appear in EC court

Police cornered the 32-year-old in King William's Town last Thursday evening.

CAPE TOWN – A man who allegedly hacked to death his wife and five children is set to appear in an Eastern Cape court on Monday.

His wife and five children, between the ages of six months and 10-years-old were found murdered in their home in the Dabekweni Locality in Kwaaiman last week.

Neighbours raised the alarm following the axe murders last week, after which the woman and children’s bodies were discovered.

At the time, there was no sign of the husband.

Preliminary reports revealed the suspected killer sought refuge in King William's Town after the murders.

Within 24-hours after the attack, police arrested the Zimbabwean national, who was apparently preparing to skip the country.

The man will make his first court appearance at the Mqanduli Magistrate’s Court.

In response, Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged men to stop brutalising and violating women and children.

