5 suspects to appear in court in connection with murder of King Zwelithini’s son

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu body was found by security guards at his Northwold home earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the murder of King Goodwill Zwelithini's son.

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu body was found by security guards at his Northwold home earlier this month.

Four women and a man were arrested in connection with his murder in Pretoria on Friday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.