State Capture: Ex-Sars commissioner Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan tomorrow

During his appearance at the inquiry, Gordhan testified that Moyane laid a criminal complaint against him to advance his own interest of state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane is expected to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission on Monday.

During his appearance at the inquiry, Gordhan testified that Moyane laid a criminal complaint against him to advance his own interest of state capture.

Moyane took on the minster for approving the early retirement of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and accused him of establishing the so-called Sars Rogue Unit.

Gordhan has also said that he wanted Moyane to be held accountable for the massive failure of integrity and governance at Sars.

The commission will also hear testimony from former Sars employee and partner at Bain, Athol Williams at 10 am on Monday.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Tom Moyane fails at bid to cross-examine Gordhan

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.