SA’s land borders worse than being porous, claims the DA

The party’s Shadow Minister of Defence Kobus Marias and his team have been on an oversight visit to evaluate conditions at several border posts between South Africa and Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday said the country’s land borders were worse than being porous.

The DA team began its fact-finding mission at the Beitbridge Border Post.

This is one of the busiest entry points to South Africa.

With media reports exposing how easy it is to enter and leave South Africa, Marias has expressed serious concerns about security risks at the borders.

Marias said the R37 million fence recently erected between South Africa and Zimbabwe has collapsed.

He said with so few soldiers and old equipment, it’s impossible to stop illegal immigration posing a very serious security threat to the integrity of the country.

