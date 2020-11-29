SA records 3,198 new COVID-19 infections, 61 more deaths

In the past 24-hour cycle, 3,198 more people contracted the disease pushing the national caseload past 785,000.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for a fourth straight day fueling fears of a resurgence of the virus.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize spent time in the Eastern Cape this past week taking stock of the province's health systems amid signs of a second wave of infections there.

While the province accounts for 16% of the country's total cases, officials are worried fatigue is now setting in and people are no longer diligently adhering to safety protocols.

At the same time, some hospitals in the Western Cape are quickly running out of beds due to increasing COVID-19 admissions.

Meanwhile, 61 more people have succumbed to the virus with the national death toll now at 21,439.

