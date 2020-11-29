Lotto Results: Saturday, 28 November 2020

These are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – A player won over R53 million from Saturday’s Lotto results. These are the winning numbers, check to see if you’ve won.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (28/11/20)!

We have a jackpot winner of R53,294,212! pic.twitter.com/zZf68gJuco #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 28, 2020

LOTTO: 06, 12, 15, 24, 36, 37

B: 45

LOTTOPLUS1: 15, 21, 24, 39, 45, 46

B: 43

LOTTOPLUS2: 24, 31, 32, 35, 39, 50

B: 28

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

WATCH: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draw 2078 (28 November 2020)

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.