Limpopo SAPS launch manhunt for inmate who escaped after murdering officer

Nyandzani Muvhuso is accused of stabbing the 57-year-old warrant officer several times before making a run out of the facility in Matule outside Thohoyandou in the Vhembe District.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have activated a 72-hour activation plan to track down an inmate who escaped from jail after allegedly killing the officer on duty.

Nyandzani Muvhuso is accused of stabbing the 57-year-old warrant officer several times before making a run out of the facility in Matule outside Thohoyandou in the Vhembe District.

It’s alleged Muvhuso also stole money before the escape.

He was arrested for kidnapping, rape and being in violating of a protection order.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police have launched a manhunt for an inmate who allegedly killed a 57-year-old warrant officer in the police cells and escaped. Anyone with information is requested to contact the police.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.