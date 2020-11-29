Lesufi to give update on grade 1-8 online application process for 2021

The department announced earlier this year that it had received more than 68,000 applications within just days of opening up the placement process.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Sunday morning give an update on the grade 1 and 8 online applications process for the 2021 academic year.

Lesufi is expected to, among others, announce details on the start of the late registration period to accommodate those who did not apply on time.

The online process has been marred by technical difficulties in the past due in part to high volumes of applications.

