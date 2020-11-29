Lesufi: Integrity of matric exams still intact despite 3 leaked papers

The Maths Paper 2, Physical Science and Life Sciences exams were leaked just days apart this month dealing a blow to the Basic Education Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said although three matric papers have been leaked this year, it was confident the integrity of the exams was still intact.

Minister Angie Motshekga has called on the assistance of the Hawks to try and find the people responsible for the leaks.

The department is also mulling the possibility of having pupils affected by the leaks re-write the papers.



Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they're disappointed by the debacle: “We have full confidence on the processes that the minister has undertaken and we believe the minister, together with the Hawks, will assist us to identify those that were responsible for the leak of the examinations. We also urge members of our society to utilise the number that the minister has introduced to report the culprits or to provide information.”

