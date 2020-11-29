Lesufi: At least 40k grade 1-8 applicants in Gauteng not yet allocated a school

Education MEC Panayza Lesufi said out of the 220,000 applications received, only 181,000 have been approved.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Sunday said at least 40,000 applicants for grade 1 and 8 have not been allocated a school for the 2021 academic year.

The MEC said 280 schools across the province have reached capacity.

Lesufi said the department was facing a challenge of a high number of pupils and not enough classrooms.

“Currently, 280 of our schools are full and there is nothing we can do. Of the 280 schools that are full, 144 are primary schools and 136 are high schools and are in the following areas; Benoni, Alberton, Johannesburg South, Lenasia, Roodepoort, Bryanston, Centurion.”

