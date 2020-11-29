KZN to crackdown on truck drivers without correct permits

Angry groups have torched more than 30 trucks across the country in recent weeks and attacked drivers because they're allegedly disgruntled by the employment of foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG - Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said there would be an operation across major highways to inspect driving permits of truck drivers.

Zikalala said this was part of an intervention with national government to stop the violence that's plagued the truck sector in parts of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established an inter-ministerial committee comprising of the Ministers of Home Affairs, Labour, Transport as well as Police, to find solutions.

Speaking at a briefing on Sunday, Zikalala said they wanted to get rid of illegal drivers.

“We will soon, together with national government, mount an intensive operation along the N2, N3 and N11 route in KwaZulu-Natal targeting drivers without proper permits.”

