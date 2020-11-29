Illegal electricity connections claim lives of 3 children in PMB

The boys aged between six and eight were electrocuted in Jika Joe informal settlement on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka is calling for action to be taken against those responsible for the illegal electricity connections in a Pietermaritzburg township that lead to the death of three children.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, but Hlomuka said he was horrified by the tragedy and has called for the Msunduzi Municipality to investigate the matter.

Earlier this year, an eight-year-old girl was electrocuted while playing in an open field near illegal connections in the western community of Grabouw.

Four children died in the same way in George last year.

