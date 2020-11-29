He didn’t deserve to die like that: Family of murdered truck driver left reeling

According to the Labour Ministry, 84 attacks have been recorded since April this year prompting hurried efforts between various departments to coordinate a response plan.

DURBAN - While the government talks tough against the violence in the trucking industry, families who have lost loved ones in the latest attacks have been left reeling.

Just this month, it’s estimated that at least 30 trucks were targeted many of them torched in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal along major highways.



One man lost his life while several others were seriously wounded or threatened in separate incidents.

Busani Dlamini left his Ixopo home in KwaZulu-Natal last Sunday headed to work.

The following day, he was shot in Alberton in eastern Johannesburg with the truck that he’d driven to Polokwane and back burning in a field not far from his lifeless body.

Dlamini (45) a married father of three whose family describes him as peaceful had promised to spend more time with them this festive season, something he’d struggled to juggle because of work commitments.

His brother, Leornard told Eyewitness News he did not deserve to die the way he did.

“He was a breadwinner; he was like a father to us. We were the only remaining members of our family; our families have passed on.”

Dlamini’s close friend and colleague, who spoke anonymously, said truck drivers were working in constant fear.

“I am very scared, even now, I don’t know what to say. I can’t even sleep. Everyone is scared to drive on the roads.”

The ongoing attacks are believed to be linked to calls for the trucking sector to hire only South Africans.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, meanwhile, said at least 25 people have been arrested in the last few weeks.

