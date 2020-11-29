Grassy Park boy (17) stabbed to death on birthday

The teenager, Kyle Bruiners, was dressed up to celebrate his birthday when he was robbed.

CAPE TOWN - Grassy Park detectives are probing a stabbing incident during which a disabled 17-year-old boy was killed, and two others were wounded.

The incident happened in the Parkwood area at about 9pm on Saturday night.

The teenager, Kyle Bruiners (17), was dressed up to celebrate his birthday when he was robbed.

The teenager - who was reportedly mentally-challenged - was later confronted by the same suspects who stabbed him and two others.

"One of the victims, aged 17, died due to his injuries while two other victims, aged 33 and 35, were wounded and transported to a medical facility for treatment," said the police's Noloyiso Rwexana.

The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum's Melvin Jonkers said the community was in mourning.

"It's another senseless killing... for just a chain. What saddens us is that it's a disabled person that was attacked in this manner, and fatally killed in this process."

Jonkers says police spent all night searching for the suspects, and arrests are imminent.

