CWU threatens to intensify SABC strike if redundancy letters not withdrawn

The corporation has suspended the retrenchment process, set to affect some 400 staffers, to the end of December.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has threatened to intensify its strike at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) if the public broadcaster fails to withdraw redundancy letters handed to staff.

The corporation has suspended the retrenchment process, set to affect some 400 staffers, to the end of December.

WATCH: ‘It’s not okay’ - SABC journalist makes tearful appeal against retrenchments

However, labour unions want the public broadcaster to end the process completely.

General secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said the broadcaster had until Monday to withdraw the retrenchment letters.

“By 12 o’clock tomorrow, we need a response from the SABC on the retraction of the dismissal letters they issued to workers, so that it creates an environment for the next 30 days to engage meaningfully and turn things around. Should SABC respond negatively, it will mean that the negotiations over the 30 days are just a PR exercise.”

ALSO READ: SABC postpones retrenchment process to end of December

Tshabalala said it would force the SABC to scrap its plan or face further backlash from workers.

“Our actions are protected by law, so we can go to the extent of going for a second strike. We can engage our members and freelancers to say, if all fails the power lies within their hands.”

WATCH: Stop the cull! SABC staff picket against retrenchments

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.