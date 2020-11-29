CT authorities urge residents to adhere to regulations amid virus resurgence

This comes as the Cape metropole and other parts of the province experience a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town authorities are yet again urging residents to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and regulations.

The infection rate is on the rise, with patient loads on the uptick at medical facilities.

The surge has also seen Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz test positive on Friday.

He's since gone into isolation, while his staff are under quarantine.

The office of the MEC is hoping his positive status will serve as a wakeup call to residents who are not taking the situation seriously.

Over the past week, cases in the Cape metro have increased by 73%, while there has been a 28% rise in deaths.

The Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha sub-districts are two of the areas where figures have jumped dramatically.

The Garden Route area is also of particular concern.

By Friday, cases there increased by nearly 1,300 during a seven-day period with 25 new deaths recorded.

Provincially, over than 1,000 COVID-19 cases are being attended to in hospital, of which close to 200 are in ICU.

Residents are once again urged to refrain from super spreader events and to be mindful of the rise in infections.

