Climate report cautions against COVID interventions that favour fossil fuel

The Climate Transparency International Report provides an annual review of climate change and mitigating action by G20 countries and gives an update on their transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

CAPE TOWN - A climate study cautions against quick-fix COVID-19 interventions that favour fossil fuel.

It’s found fossil fuels still make up 92% of South Africa’s energy mix.



The report has found South Africa’s energy mix comprises 6% renewable energy, compared to a 27% average for other G20 countries.

Researcher at UCT's Energy Systems Research Group Bryce McCall stressed the country had a large renewable energy resource that should be explored more.

“What's important right now is for government to fast-track the procurement processes for new generation capacity...there are already some processes underway, but they've been delayed, and they've not been finalised yet. So, it would help tremendously if government could ensure that those processes aren't delayed any further.”

McCall said the procurement of energy storage capacity should form part of these efforts.

“Things like the medium flow battery...so these will help compliment the grid itself in general and it will help with the distribution and stabilising generation, at the same time that will also complement the renewables coming on the grid in future.”

The initiative is led by the Climate Transparency Initiative in Germany and is a global partnership that includes 14 climate research organisations as well as NGOs from G20 countries.

