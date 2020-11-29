Bishop Lavis police hunt for motorist involved in apparent hit-and-run

It’s understood the victim was making his way home from a friend on Saturday when he was knocked over by the driver of a minibus taxi.

CAPE TOWN - Police are urging the public to help them trace a motorist involved in an apparent hit-and-run in Bonteheuwel.



The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said Bishop Lavis police are probing a case of murder.

“An unidentified taxi drove over a man, he died on the scene due to his injuries. The victim is 39-years-old and no one has been arrested at this moment. Police are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrator of this act to book.”

