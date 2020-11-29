An anti-corruption champion: UDM deputy chair Filtane laid to rest on Sat

Family, friends and some politicians in the Eastern Cape bid their final goodbyes to the 73-year-old in Thanga Village near Butterworth on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy chair Mncedisi Filtane has been praised as a community builder and an anti-corruption champion.

Filtane died last week due to COVID-19-related complications.

He served as a member of Parliament for four years from 2014 and was a member of the Eastern Cape legislature at the time of his passing.

Speaking at his funeral service on Saturday, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the past few months have been the most difficult for the party following the death of at least three of its members due to COVID-19 complications.

“Good governance and civil order were matters of concern for Mr Filtane, looking after public resources and ensuring that they are used for the social and economic of our people was paramount in his mind. We are genuinely worried about the future of the people of this province.”

Filtane succumbed to the virus last week, shortly after spokesperson Mabandla Gogo and former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani.

