WC safety MEC Albert Fritz tests positive for COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

His diagnoses was confirmed on Friday morning.

All his staff members have also gone into quarantine.

The province is currently experiencing a resurgence, with hotspots in the Garden Route and Cape Town.

The office of the MEC said the necessary safety measures were implemented.

MEC Spokesperson Cayla Murray said all offices and public areas were sanitised.

“Where it's possible we'll ensure that meetings are held virtually. He'll continue to recover at home.”

COVID-19 cases in Cape Town have risen sharply, increasing by 73% in the past week.

Mitchell's Plain, Khayelitsha, the southern sub-district, the Northern/Tygerberg area and the Garden Route are of particular concern.

As it stands Cape Town has more than 3900 active cases - while provincially - over 8400 cases are being tended to.

