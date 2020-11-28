Sonke Gender Justice calls on govt to quickly implement anti GBV plan

The organisation's Given Sigauqwe said there are no foolproof systems in place to ensure that the commitments made by government on ending GBV are routinely monitored and evaluated.

CAPE TOWN - Human rights organisation Sonke Gender Justice is calling on government yet again to fast track the implementation of the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Femicide National Strategic Plan.

Over recent months women and children have been killed across the country.

Just yesterday, Cape Town courts dealt with several femicide cases and child murders.

The two men accused of killing two children aged 12 and an adult in Elsies River appeared in court. They are back in the dock next month.

The man charged with the murder of Meghan Cremer was also in court on Friday.

The 30-year-old woman was strangled, and her body was found at a Philippi sand mine last year.

At the same time, Sonke said well it welcomes the president’s commitment to ending the scourge of GBV but there are still concerns.

The organisation's Given Sigauqwe said there are no foolproof systems in place to ensure that the commitments made by government on ending GBV are routinely monitored and evaluated.

“The steps should not be delayed to ensure that the response is adequate.”

He said the signing of the plan is a step in the right direction but it needs to be implemented urgently.

