NPA confident it prosecuted right people in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

JOHANNESBURG - The NPA said it’s certain that it arrested and prosecuted the correct people in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

This is despite the accused telling the court on Friday that they are innocent and they want an opportunity to address the court.

The five men accused of Meyiwa's murder made a brief appearance in the Boksburg Magistrates Court.

Their case was postponed to next March for further forensic investigations.

The accused in the Meyiwa case were adamant they are innocent during court proceedings with one of the accused, Mthobisi Ncube, wearing a t-shirt with the message ‘ask the people who were there, they know the truth’.

The brother to Sifisokuhle Ntuli said the arrests are suspicious.

“We can’t say much because we aren’t with him at all times. It seems the truth is being hidden, someone is keeping the truth from us.”

He said it’s clear that someone is being protected.

“We’re not comfortable that all the people who were there the day Senzo was killed are not implicated. They know what happened and won’t tell the truth.”

The matter will return to court in March next year.

