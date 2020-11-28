20°C / 22°C
Go

New Zealand crush Argentina 38-0 in Tri Nations

The All Blacks crushed Argentina 38-0 Saturday as they roared back from two straight defeats to move within sight of the Tri Nations title.

The All Blacks crushed Argentina 38-0 Saturday. Picture: Twitter @AllBlacks.
The All Blacks crushed Argentina 38-0 Saturday. Picture: Twitter @AllBlacks.
49 minutes ago

NEWSCASTLE - The All Blacks crushed Argentina 38-0 Saturday as they roared back from two straight defeats to move within sight of the Tri Nations title.

The three-time world champions went into the match under huge pressure after slumping to the Wallabies then the Pumas, and were facing the prospect of three losses in a row for the first time in more than 20 years.

But spurred on by a backlash from their notoriously demanding fans, Ian Foster's team bounced back with a five tries to nil win in brutally hot and humid conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

