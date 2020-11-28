Mshoza to be laid to rest today

JOHANNESBURG - Kwaito Musician Mshoza is expected be laid to rest today.

The artist, whose real name is Nomasonto Maswanganyi, will be buried at Westpark Cemetery in Montgomery Park.

The 37-year-old died of complications from diabetes last week leaving behind two children and a career spanning over two decades.

The kwaito artist, who has been dubbed the "first lady of kwaito", rose to fame with her smash hit _Kortes _in the early 2000s

Colleagues from the South African music industry are expected to attend the funeral service which will also be streamed online.

During her memorial earlier this week the late kwaito queen was fondly remembered as a vibrant soul who loved her craft.

