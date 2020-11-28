Motsoaledi: COVID-19 clearance documents needed at Beitbridge border

The border post has been a site of widespread criticism recently, with various reports exposing how easy it is to pass through it.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said people entering and leaving South Africa through the Beitbridge border post this festive would now be required to produce COVID-19 clearance certificates.

Motsoaledi made this announcement following his meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart on Friday.

Motsoaledi has previously conceded the country’s borders are porous and something needs to be done.

“At our borders there are problems. It is chock-a-block, especially Beitbridge border. This year is a special year because of coronavirus. For the first time in a December, we are going to be requiring a COVID certificate.

"From the Zimbabwean side they want certificates that are not more than 48 hours old. From the South Africa side, the certificates must not be more than 72 hours old.”

