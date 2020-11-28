Man in custody after Wynberg taxi tank shooting

The circumstances surround the incident are still unclear, but it’s understood at least one person was shot and wounded.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Wynberg Taxi Rank.

The circumstances surround the incident are still unclear, but it’s understood at least one person has been shot and wounded.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident was linked to taxi violence.

“Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting at the Wynberg taxi rank this afternoon. According to reports, a 30-year old man was shot and wounded.

“A suspect was arrested and he is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of prohibited forearm and ammunition and possession of drugs.”

Meanwhile, detectives in Clarke Estate in Elsies River are probing the murder of a woman in her twenties.

She was reportedly shot and killed by two gunmen late last night.

“According to reports, two unidentified suspects shot and fatally wounded a 23-year old woman. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to her head and she died on scene due to her injuries,” said Rwexana.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.