Makhura: We will continue the fight against corruption

The Gauteng premier said there had been structural problems in the health department for some time - but was hopeful that a new MEC would address those issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has assured residents that government would not give up the fight against corruption - no matter how difficult it was.

Makhura is expected to make an announcement next week on who will be permanently replacing axed Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.

Masuku has been implicated in PPE tender corruption fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic - however no criminal finding has been made against him yet.

The premier suspended Masuku after the Special Investigating Unit found that he failed in his obligations as MEC at the time of the PPE scandal.

Masuku maintains he's done nothing wrong and is willing to challenge the allegations.

WATCH: Makhura: The fight against corruption is not easy, we will never surrender

Makhura said there had been structural problems in the health department for some time - but was hopeful that a new MEC would address those issues.

“The PPE procurement scandal just shows up that ugly face of the department, which is not just for now. It has happened at different points,” said Mahhura.

“So this team that our executive council has appointed is going to work with the new MEC for health, who will be announced next week to help us build a dynamic organisation.”

