Friends, family bid farewell to Mshoza at funeral service

Mshoza's childhood friend and actress Khanyi Mbau described her death as a huge loss to the industry and the nation.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service for kwaito star and entertainment personality Mshoza is currently underway.

The late Nomasonto Maswangany is dubbed the queen of kwaito for her bravery in taking on a male-dominated genre, died earlier this week after battling diabetes.

Mourners including the South African music fraternity gathered at the at House of Treasuries Ministries in Rispark, Johannesburg to pay their final respects to the kwaito pioneer.

Mshoza was a child star, who began her career as a dancer at the age of 10 and rose to fame with her smash hit Kortes in the early 2000s.

Those closest to Mshoza celebrated her life including her childhood friend and actress Khanyi Mbau who described Maswanganyi's death as a huge loss to the industry and the nation.

“If resilience and staying power was a person it would be her. We may cry but legends never die, they find a place in our hearts, in history and the fibre of our culture as it evolves in going forward. We allow her to rest and take her place in the sky with all the musical gods.”

Speaking at the intimate services Mshoza's uncle and family spokesperson Thulani Maswanganyi said she lived her life in full.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.