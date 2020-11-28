EFF to introduce Parliamentary process to revoke Riotous Assemblies Act

The EFF scored a victory in the Constitutional Court on Friday after challenging the constitutionality of an aspect of the Riotous Assemblies Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it will introduce a Parliamentary process next year to repeal what it says are apartheid laws in the country.

The Apex Court found that part of the legislation - which was used to charge EFF Leader Julius Malema twice last year - is inconsistent with the Constitution and declared it invalid.

Malema had always contented that that aspect of legislation amounted to an unjustifiable limitation to one’s freedom of expression.

Emboldened by the Constitutional Court’s decision – the red berets now say they will launch a process in Parliament within the first half of next year – to challenge what they feel are the country’s apartheid laws.

It’s unclear which regulations will be targeted.

In the meantime, Parliament was given 24 months to rectify aspects of the Riotous Act which was found to have no place in a constitutional democracy.

