DA to visit Mozambique & Zimbabwe borders to experience border control

DA shadow minister of defense Kobus Marius said the department must act and stop making empty promises.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is this weekend embarking on an oversight visit to the Mozambique and Zimbabwe borders to get a first-hand account of problems facing border control.

The visit comes as questions are being raised about how the Bushiris skipped the country to Malawi.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary fled earlier this month after they were granted bail of R200,000 each on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

In a statement, the DA raised concerns over what it terms worrying reports that national defence force capabilities and prime mission equipment have deteriorated with Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa- Nqakula claiming the only solution would be to increase budget.

Media reports exposed how easy it is to pass through borders.

The Home Affairs Department conceded the country’s borders are porous and something needs to be done to deal with the problem.

DA shadow minister of defense Kobus Marius said the department must act and stop making empty promises.

He said with less equipment the defense force will be unable to police the borders.

The DA team will begin its mission at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.