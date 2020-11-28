COVID-19 committee chair notes decrease in TB & HIV testing in SA

Salim Karim said the pandemic also significantly affected hospital visits this year with patients worried they may be at risk of contracting the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The chair of the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 said there had been a decrease in TB and HIV tests in the country due to the pandemic.

Professor Salim Karim spoke during a briefing of the KwaZulu/Natal doctors healthcare coalition which held its 24th annual conference virtually on Saturday.

He outlined South Africa's COVID-19 trajectory highlighting important turns in the epidemic.

The country has now logged more than 781,000 cases of COVID-19 with fears this may grow exponentially in the coming weeks due to a resurgence of the virus.

Karim said the pandemic also significantly affected hospital visits this year, with patients worried they may be at risk of contracting the virus.

“The issue isn’t that the hospitals and clinics are closed…”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.