Could the WC see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases this festive season?

On Friday, the Western Cape Health Department revealed that cases in the metro, rose by 73%.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Health authorities warned South Africans to be extremely cautious this festive season and follow all precautionary measures to avoid a coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.

Many people are expected to go on holiday during the December break with inter provincial travel expected to peak.

While some provinces such as Gauteng have stable infection rates currently, experts warned a resurgence is highly possible.

Provinces like the Western Cape and Eastern Cape are already seeing a spike of infections.

Cape Town's COVID-19 is resurgence is getting worse as cases continue to climb.

There's also been a 28% increase in deaths.

Cape Town has over 3,900 active cases and the province with over 8 400 cases.

Areas of concern in Cape Town include Mitchells Plain which has seen a 185% increase, Khayelitsha with 92% and the southern sub-district at 87%.

Over the past seven days the Garden Route has also seen a 117% increase in new COVID-19 cases.

The department’s Shimoney Regter said, “Reports show that gatherings at social events while not adhering to protective measures has quite a few cases testing positive.”

Premier Alan Winde also met with cabinet on Friday where they discussed practical ways in which they can slow and manage the spread of infections.

