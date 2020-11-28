Confusion over release on parole for ANC councillor Andile Lungisa

While supporters of the former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor say he will walk out of prison next week, the Correctional Services Department said it had no knowledge of Andile Lungisa’s imminent release.

Lungisa is serving a two-year sentence for assaulting a DA councillor with a glass jug over the head during a heated council meeting in 2016.

Supporters said they were planning to welcome him back to society on 1 December.

‘A hero amongst heroes’ is how supporters have described the convicted former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor.

The campaign’s Abner Mosaase said Lungisa would be released on parole from the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth after spending little over two months behind bars.

Mosaase said Lungisa was part of a correctional services programme to pardon about 400 inmates.

“We are very pleased as a campaign that Mr Lungisa has finally served his sentence and learned his lesson. His release is a milestone. We will welcome him outside North End prison.”

Lungisa has submitted multiple appeals and even approached the Constitutional Court.

“We believe in his innocence. We believe that he is obliged to go into prison and even abandon his bail because his respect for the law, the Constitution and the judiciary is greater than his ego.”

Despite the elation of Lungisa’s family and supporters, the Correctional Services Department says it has no knowledge of his imminent release.

