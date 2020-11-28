Coligny men convicted of Matlhomola Moshoeu’s murder now free

The pair were sentenced to 18 and 23 years behind bars respectively last year for Mosheou's murder in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men convicted of the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu are now free after their convictions and sentences were set aside.

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte won their case in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday.

Lobby group AfriForum brought the matter on their behalf.

The 15-year-old was thrown from the back of a moving van after being accused of stealing sunflowers from a local farm in the North West town.

AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel said, “Of course the State can still appeal but if you look at the evidence, it’s clear the witness lied and there’s no way they are guilty of what they are being accused of.”

