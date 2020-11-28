Bheki Cele calls on men to stop brutalizing women and children

Authorities in the Eastern Cape said the swift arrest is testament to their dedication to fight gender-based violence.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is again calling on men to stop brutalising women and children after police arrested an Eastern Cape man accused of killing his family.

The 32-year-old is suspected of hacking to death his wife and five children in Kwaaiman earlier this week sending shockwaves through the country.

He'd allegedly tried fleeing to his home country of Zimbabwe after the crime, but police apprehended him in King Williams Town before he could make a run for it.

The 42-year-old mother and her five children aged between six months and 10-years-old were found dead after neighbours alerted police.

An axe found on the scene was the suspected murder weapon.

The woman's husband disappeared and police launched a manhunt.

The accused will remain in custody until his court appearance on Monday.

